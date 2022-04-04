Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of April 4.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, April 4 — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, butterscotch pudding, apricots and sliced bread.

Tuesday, April 5 — Chili casserole, corn, cantaloupe slice, applesauce cake and cornbread.

Wednesday, April 6 — Teriyaki chicken, brown rice, broccoli cuts, sugar cookie, pineapple tidbits and sliced bread.

Thursday, April 7 — Mushroom pork, mashed potatoes, carrots, birthday cake, fruited gelatin and dinner roll.

Friday, April 8 — Vegetarian lasagna, Italian blend vegetables, orange sherbet, petite banana and French bread.

Recommended for you

Load comments