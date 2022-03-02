Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of March 7.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, March 7 — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, ice cream cup, applesauce and sliced bread.

Tuesday, March 8 — Beef stroganoff casserole, broccoli cuts, chocolate raspberry torte, peach slices and dinner roll.

Wednesday, March 9 — Liver and onions, garlic mashed potatoes, corn, tapioca pudding, fruited gelatin and sliced bread.

Thursday, March 10 — Bratwurst on a bun, baked beans, health slaw, chocolate chip cookie, and petite banana.

Friday, March 11 — Macaroni and cheese, tossed salad, green beans cantaloupe slice, fudge brownie and sliced bread.

