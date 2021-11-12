JEFFERSON — A new exercise class will be held at the Jefferson Senior Center on Mondays at 4:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m.

The cost is $40 for a 10-class pass.

The physical therapist leading the class will focus on wellness. She is a certified strength and conditioning coach and certified in nutrition from the physical therapy lens. The class is 45-minutes and will build strength, endurance, flexibility and balance – through sitting and standing exercises.

The pre-order drive-thru brat sale will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. This is a first come, first served for pre-orders with payment. Only 100 brats and 60 quarter pound hot dogs will be sold. The cost is $4 for a brat and chip combo or $4 for a hot dog and chip combo.

The senior center holiday party will be held Monday, Dec. 6, at noon. The dinner that day is a Bon Ton Catering Swiss steak dinner. It will be served seated in the senior center great room.

Afterward there will be entertainment by Denny Diamond. Cost is $10.

Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. All money paid in goes out in prizes.

Sheepshead is played on Mondays at 1 p.m. and euchre is played on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost for each day is $2.The Jefferson Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. For more information, call 920-674-7728.

