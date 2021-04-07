Do you plan to pay a cleaning person, cook, gardener, babysitter, or other household worker at least $2,300 in 2021? This amount includes any cash paid for household employee’s transportation, meals, and housing. If one pays at least $2,300 to one person, there are some additional financial responsibilities.
When one pays at least $2,300 in wages to a household worker, they must do all of the following:
• Deduct Social Security and Medicare taxes from those wages.
• Pay these taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.
• Report the wages to Social Security.
For every $2,300 in wages, most household employees earn credits toward Social Security benefits and Medicare coverage.
Generally, people need 10 years of work to qualify for:
• Retirement benefits (as early as age 62).
• Disability benefits for the worker and the worker’s dependents.
• Survivors benefits for the worker’s family.
• Medicare benefits.
One can learn more about reporting household worker income by reading Household Workers at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10021.pdf.
