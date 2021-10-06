Each year, the Medicare Annual Medicare Enrollment Period runs Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.
During this period, Medicare beneficiaries can join a new Medicare Advantage Plan or Part D prescription drug plan, switch from original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage Plan, or switch from an Advantage Plan to Original Medicare. Any changes made are effective on Jan. 1, 2022.
Original Medicare includes Parts A and B, which primarily cover hospital and doctor expenses. Drug coverage can be added through a Part D plan. A person can see any provider who accepts Medicare. Most people also buy a Medigap plan to help cover Medicare’s deductibles and co-payments.
People have the option to receive their Medicare coverage through Part C, an Advantage Plan. These are private health insurance plans that include Parts A and B and usually Part D benefits. They may cover certain services that Original Medicare does not such as dental cleanings, vision care, and hearing aids. In an Advantage Plan, people usually have to see an in-network provider to receive covered services at the lowest cost. Someone in an Advantage Plan without prescription coverage can add a Part D plan, but cannot buy a Medigap plan. When considering an Advantage Plan, people should check that their preferred doctors are part of the plan. The 2022 Medicare & You publication includes information on the Advantage Plans available in Wisconsin.
Anyone with a Part D prescription drug plan is highly encouraged to check each year during the Annual Enrollment Period for their best plan for the following year. Since plans can change their premiums, deductibles, and drug coverage each year, there is no advantage to remain in a plan if another plan provides the same coverage for less money. The most cost-effective plan for each individual depends primarily on the specific prescriptions he or she takes. Also, each pharmacy negotiates its own reimbursements with the Part D plans, another reason to check for the best plan.
The Medicare Plan Finder on www.medicare.gov makes it possible to check all Part D options at the same time. The Plan Finder can be used to compare plans during the annual enrollment period or when a person first becomes eligible for Part D. People need a myMedicare account. If one has not already been set up, people will be asked to choose a user name and password. Entering an email address is optional, but should be shown if the person already has one. Enter the Medicare claim number and the other requested information, including the exact names and dosages of all prescribed medications if not already displayed in the Plan Finder. More than one pharmacy can be checked at the same time. The results show any current plan’s estimated cost in the following year, and the other available plans are listed in order of total cost which includes premiums, deductibles, and co-pays. As many as three plans can be compared side-by-side at a time. Ratings are provided for each plan with five stars being the highest. If you choose to change plans, you can enroll online immediately in the new plan and receive confirmation. Contact information is provided one chooses to enroll later.
Help with the Plan Finder for Jefferson County residents will be provided at the Watertown Senior and Community Center and the Karl Junginger Memorial Library in Waterloo by Alyssa Kulpa, Jefferson County elder benefit specialist, and trained volunteers. Appointments can be made by calling the Jefferson County Aging and Disability Resource Center, at 920-674-8734. Help is also available without an in-person appointment by calling the ADRC. Residents of other counties can contact their own ADRC for help.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.