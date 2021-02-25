Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of March 1.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 920-386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, March 1 — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, summer blend vegetables, chocolate pudding, peach slices, and sliced bread.

Tuesday, March 2 — BBQ meatballs, red beans and rice, cole slaw, orange sherbet, fruit cocktail, and dinner roll.

Wednesday, March 3 — Chicken Marsala, baked potato, baby carrots oatmeal/raisin, cookie, pineapple tidbits and sliced bread.

Thursday, March 4 — Ham rolls, sweet potato bake, wax beans, birthday cake, cantaloupe slice, and dinner roll.

Friday, March 5 — Seafood creole over brown rice, California blend vegetables, ice cream cup, pear slices, and sliced bread.

