Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Jan. 11.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Jan. 11 — Pepper steak, baked potato, mixed vegetables, Alexander torte, peach slices and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Jan. 12 — Baked chicken, twice baked style potato, three bean salad, chocolate chip cookie, apple slices and dinner rolls.

Wednesday, Jan. 13 — Bratwurst on a bun, baked beans, corn, honeydew melon, and fudge brownie.

Thursday, Jan. 14 — Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, bab carrots, applesauce cake, pear slices and dinner roll.

Friday, Jan. 15 — Orange chicken, baby red potatoes, tossed salad, ice cream cup, fruited gelatin, and sliced bread.

