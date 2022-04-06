MADISON — AARP Wisconsin had joined Senator Tammy Baldwin for a virtual press conference highlighting the need for Congress to lower prescription drug prices. During the event last month, AARP Wisconsin delivered to Baldwin a petition signed by 126,156 Wisconsin residents who are calling for Congress to act and stop unfair drug prices.
AARP has called for fair Rx prices for years and supports legislation that passed the House in November which would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices, put a cap on out-of-pocket costs that older adults pay for their prescription drugs, and impose penalties on drug companies that raise prices faster than the rate of inflation.
“Americans are fed up with paying three times what people in other countries pay for the same drugs,” said AARP Wisconsin Federal Issues Advocacy Director Lisa Lamkins. “More than four million people across the country, including tens of thousands here in Wisconsin, are joining AARP to demand lower prices for prescription drugs. There will never be a better time to lower drug prices than the historic opportunity in front of Congress. Now it’s time to get it done.”
Baldwin agreed, saying, “Since I joined the Senate, I have supported giving Medicare the power to negotiate lower prescription drug prices and I am going to continue working to get the job done on this much needed reform that has broad support from the public. I am also supporting the Affordable Insulin Now Act and pushing for a vote in the Senate because no one should go bankrupt just to get the medication they need to live a healthy life.
“We need to lower costs for people and cap the price of insulin at $35 so millions of Americans have the medicine they need at a price they can afford,” Baldwin said. “Too many Americans are seeing their out-of-pocket medication costs increase, and certain brand-name prescription drugs in the United States cost two to four times more than they do in other countries. This needs to change and we need to lower costs for working families who should no longer be at the mercy of big drug corporations.”
Lowering prescription drug prices has widespread support among voters, regardless of their party affiliation. An AARP survey of voters found that strong majorities of voters want Congress to act on the issue, with 70% saying it is very important. The survey also found that 87% of voters support allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices.
During the press conference, three Wisconsin residents who are struggling to afford their medications shared their personal stories of why Rx reform is so desperately needed.
“Like many Wisconsinites, I am sick and tired of hearing empty promises that Congress will bring down the price of prescription drugs,” said Madison resident Susan Fadness. “If the Senate does not act, it will be at the cost of older Americans and taxpayers.”
More information about AARP’s Fair Drug Prices campaign can be found at aarp.org/rx.
