The Inspector General for Social Security, Gail S. Ennis, is warning the public about widespread Social Security-related telephone scams. These scams may use sophisticated tactics to deceive them into providing sensitive information or money.
The Office of the Inspector General has received reports of telephone scammers using real Social Security and OIG officials’ names — many of which are publicly available on websites or through an online search. Other common tactics to lend legitimacy to scams are citing “badge numbers” of law enforcement officers. Some request that people send email attachments containing personal information about an “investigation,” or text links to click on to “learn more” about a Social Security-related problem.
Ennis wants the public to know Social Security will never:
• Suspend a Social Security number because someone else has used it in a crime.
• Threaten one with arrest or other legal action unless you immediately pay a fine or fee.
• Require payment by retail gift card, wire transfer, internet currency, or mailing cash.
• Promise a benefit increase or other assistance in exchange for payment.
• Send official letters or reports containing personal information via email.
“Don’t believe anyone who calls you unsolicited from a government agency and threatens you — just hang up,” Ennis said. “They may use real names or badge numbers to sound more official, but they are not. We will keep updating you as scam tactics evolve — because public awareness is the best weapon we have against them.”
If one owes money to Social Security, the administration will mail a letter with payment options and appeal rights. If one receives a letter, text, call or email that one believes to be suspicious, about an alleged problem with your Social Security number, account, or payments, hang up or do not respond.
The administration encourages one to report Social Security scams — or other Social Security fraud — via the OIG website. One may also read all previous Social Security OIG fraud advisories on its website. Share this information with friends and family to help spread awareness about Social Security scams.
