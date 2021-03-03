Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of March 8.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 920-386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance. The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, March 8 — Meatloaf, garlic mashed potatoes, corn, cinnamon roll, applesauce, and sliced bread.

Tuesday, March 9 — Bratwurst on a bun, baked beans, winter blend vegetables, fudge brownie and honeydew melon.

Wednesday, March 10 — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, Alexander torte, apricot halves, and sliced bread.

Thursday, March 11 — Meatballs in honey mustard sauce, baby red potatoes, carrots, red velvet cake, apple slices and dinner roll.

Friday, March 12 — Cheese tortellini in marinara sauce, mixed Italian salad, tapioca pudding, petite banana and French bread.

