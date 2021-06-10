Dodge and Jefferson County
Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of June 14.
To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.
The menu is subject to change.
Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.
Monday, June 14 — chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, Brussels sprouts, sugar cookie, pineapple tidbits and sliced bread.
Tuesday, June 15 — Roast beef, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, spice cake, applesauce and dinner roll.
Wednesday, June 16 — Smoked sausage, calico bean casserole, California blend vegetables, chocolate sundae cup, peach slices and sliced bread.
Thursday, June 17 — Beef stroganoff, corn, tapioca pudding, cantaloupe slice, and dinner roll.
Friday, June 18 — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, spinach salad with vinaigrette, molasses cookie, apple slices, bread.
