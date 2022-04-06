DOUSMAN — If one spends a day at Three Pillars’ Village on the Square Independent Living community, they will encounter creativity.
One may meet an artistically gifted person, encounter artwork in one medium or another, or experience the way unique creativity overflows from just about every nook and cranny of the place.
There are two resident-led art classes each week that cover a broad range of skills.
Three Pillars encourages all aspects of wellness for older adults and in recent years, it’s become clear that art matters for a well-rounded and fulfilling lifestyle.
As Village on the Square independent living residents Dint Sweitzer, Dawn Bachmann, and Lark Kulikowski know, engaging in creative endeavors is proven to be wildly beneficial for health and wellbeing.
Though she never took art classes in school, Sweitzer set her mind to getting started at age 32. Now an avid, accomplished artist, it’s safe to say she never looked back. She caught the bug and her natural knack was unleashed. Today, Dint’s mixed-media, three-dimensional acrylic painting style of art is unmistakably unique and her talent is admired by many.
When she moved into Three Pillars’ Village on the Square Independent Living, she found that her peers were intrigued with her unique artistic style, riveted to her story and wanting to learn more.
She got together with a neighbor who was also an artist and worked with the Three Pillars’ Lifestyles team to offer the community’s first resident-led art class.
“We knew we’d teach a broad range of skills, but start small and be very accepting of all interest and skill levels,” said Sweitzer. “All forms of art can and should get together. In a class setting and out in the world, there’s no such thing as ‘as good as theirs’ – art is all different, and we wanted to share that perspective with others.”
Kulikowski, a fellow self-taught art enthusiast, has always had a passion for gardening. Over the years, she was featured in several magazines showcasing her impressive gardens, which at one time spanned hundreds of feet. She’s always thought of the garden as her canvas; a way to express herself creatively and nurture a beautiful nature-infused work of art.
Beyond her gardening, Kulikowski has also always taken interest in watercolor painting, but aspired to learn more. That spark was ignited when she had the opportunity to take part in the art classes at Three Pillars. She got involved even before she became a resident, as the first art class Sweitzer put on was open to family and friends of residents. Her mother was, and still is a resident, so she was in.
Kulikowski and her fellow attendees were impressed with art class. She learned a great deal, and had a chance to grow and evolve in that time under the resident leaders’ innovative and gentle guidance.
At the end of the introductory six-week series, participants wanted more, so another session was planned. As class evolved, they introduced guest artists and co-teachers. They started with pencil drawing and soon layered in painting, as well. Additional techniques followed.
Kulikowski, among others, has continued participating in art class, and she moved into the Village on the Square with her husband, Dave, in July of 2020.
“We are living art here at Three Pillars — you can’t help it,” says Kulikowski. “It’s all around us and it’s a wonderful, beneficial thing for everyone. While some people got involved with art decades ago, some people like me are just looking to get into it in retirement. I view every day as a gift, and I’m so happy to get to spend some of my days learning and practicing art.”
In April of 2018, Dawn Bachmann and the late Clyde Bachmann moved into Three Pillars’ Village on the Square. Her career had been as a grade 1-12 art teacher in the Elmbrook school system and the Brookfield Academy.
She’s always enjoyed artistic endeavors, from painting in oil to gardening, quilting, knitting, designing architecture, landscaping, ornamental iron furniture, and culinary creations.
After moving into Three Pillars, eventually Bachmann offered to help with art class. Her lesson plans pushed the envelope and broadened horizons. New concepts were introduced. Some participants were more insecure than others, but the beauty was when sharing ideas began.
Bachmann introduced lessons using pencils, pastels, and various mediums. While not every type of art was every participant’s favorite, they willingly tried it all. As Bachmann encouraged each student individually, the new artists became amazed with their work. Soon thereafter, she even brought in human models.
Bachmann leads a second weekly art class focused on three-dimensional sculpture.
For Bachmann and Kulikowski, and fellow guest teachers along the way, the philosophy for art classes at Three Pillars place emphasis on variety. “Art class success means offering different things. Different brains like different things. Some people like it all. The agenda is: No one is the same.”
Lark reflects, “This variety in class opened my mind to new ideas. For example, after Dint introduced mixed media collages, I added details I never would’ve tried before, like stuffing the hat on my drawing. Those concepts come back to me on various occasions now, allowing me to think differently than I did before.”
Dint says, “And that’s the beauty of art. I’m vehemently opposed to having things one way, and our art classes encourage that individuality.”
Art is All Around
With the influence and expertise of Dint, Dawn, Lark, and others, an overall artistic culture has grown at Three Pillars. All the while, residents and staff experience the benefits of being surrounded by creativity.
Dint says, “We have so many creative people here who do all different forms of art. You see, there’s wood carving, quilting, sketching, painting, paper art, and so much more! It’s all art. And the more we encourage and highlight these arts, the more they emerge.”
And even for those residents who would describe themselves as non-artistic, many find themselves enjoying the benefits of art simply being present in their living environment, and the artistic people around them.
According to Dint, “You see the ripple effect. People will ask when we’re having another art show, or what the next art class theme is. People love this stuff — even the non-artists. And the truth is, even for the non-artistically inclined, it brings it out in them; it stimulates them. They might not want to do it themselves, but it sure interests them and enriches the whole atmosphere here!”
Unstoppable Creativity
So, what’s next for Three Pillars? More learning, growing, broadening horizons, and enhancing wellness in all dimensions — that’s for sure!
“We are SO lucky to have all of this around us — artistic people and a creative culture. Lucky us to get to soak up and enjoy all this creativity and the benefits it brings!” Lark comments.
Dint sums it up well: “The whole idea of sharing art is to enrich peoples’ lives here at Three Pillars. If those people who are unsure about art could just pick up enough confidence and a bit of skill to add art to their skillset, they can even do it alone in their apartment. It’s just one beautiful way to get going and make sure you’re not just sitting watching TV. Art enriches the lives of older adults! Once you plant seed, it takes off.”
As for all three ladies, they look forward to seeing the community’s interest in art continue to build.
“Who knows what the next artsy niche is that some future resident will teach in a new class someday!” Dint muses. “We can’t wait.”
