JUNEAU — The Jefferson and Dodge counties Aging and Disability Resource Center will host the workshop Powerful Tools for Caregivers online later this month.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational workshop series designed to provide tools for one to take care of themselves. If one takes care of themselves, they will be better prepared to take good care of a loved one. As a participant, one will learn how to reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate feelings, balance life, increase ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.
The workshop will be online via Zoom and will begin Oct. 20. The program was adapted from a model from Stanford University, and has been tested and evaluated.
Classes consist of fix, 1 1/2 hour sessions held once a week. Two experienced leaders conduct each class. Interactive lessons, discussions and brainstorming help one take the tools they choose and put them into action for life.
Sessions are scheduled every Wednesday for six weeks and begin on Oct. 20 and run through Nov. 24 and are held virtually from noon to 1:30 p.m.
The class is free, with a suggested $10 donation for the workbook.
For more information or to register, contact the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dodge County at 930-386-3580.
