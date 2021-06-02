JUNEAU — The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) provides eligible seniors with vouchers to use at area farmers’ markets and participating roadside stands to help stretch their food dollars.
One must be 60 years of age or older (or a Native American 55 or older) and reside in Dodge County. Household income must be at or below 185% of federal poverty level:
• 1 person: $1,986 monthly / $23,828 annual income
• 2 persons: $2,686 monthly / $32,227 annual income
• 3 persons: $3,386 monthly / $40,626 annual income
• 4 persons: $4,086 monthly / $49,025 annual income
• For each additional household member, add $700 monthly / $8,399 annually
• Each eligible household will receive $25 in vouchers to use at authorized farmer’s markets to purchase only Wisconsin grown fruits, vegetables, and herbs.
Vouchers will be distributed on a “first-come, first-serve” basis by calling 920-386-4338 and completing an eligibility screening over the phone. Eligible applicants will receive their vouchers via mail beginning July 1. Vouchers must be used by Oct. 31.
