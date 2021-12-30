Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Jan. 3, 2022.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Jan. 3 — Closed.

Tuesday, Jan. 4 — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, corn, chocolate pudding, pear slices, and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Jan. 5 — Ham roll, baked beans, health slaw, cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits and sliced bread.

Thursday, Jan. 6 — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, birthday cake, apple slices, and dinner roll.

Friday, Jan. 7 — Beef stroganoff casserole, tossed salad, chocolate chip cookie, petite banana, and sliced bread.

