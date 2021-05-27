Dodge and Jefferson County
Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of May 31.
To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.
The menu is subject to change.
Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.
Monday, May 31 — Closed for Memorial Day.
Tuesday, June 1 — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, butterscotch pudding, peach slices and dinner roll.
Wednesday, June 2 — Chicken cacciatore, baby red potatoes, mixed Italian salad, chocolate sundae cup, fruited gelatin, and sliced bread.
Thursday, June 3 — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn, birthday cake, fruit cocktail and dinner roll.
Friday, June 4 — Salmon loaf, baked potato, carrots, chocolate chip cookie, pineapple tidbits and sliced bread.
