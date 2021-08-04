Dodge and Jefferson County
Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Aug. 9.
To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.
The menu is subject to change.
Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.
Monday, Aug. 9 — Ham roll, sweet potato bake, cole slaw, applesauce, vanilla pudding and sliced bread.
Tuesday, Aug. 10 — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, cranberry gelatin, carrot cake and dinner roll.
Wednesday, Aug. 11 — Hungarian Goulash casserole, tossed salad, chocolate raspberry torte, pineapple tidbits, and sliced bread.
Thursday, Aug. 12 — Hawaiian meatballs, baby red potatoes, three bean salad, apricot halves, cinnamon roll, and dinner roll.
Friday, Aug. 13 — Chicken chow mein over brown ride, watermelon slice, sugar cookie and sliced bread.
