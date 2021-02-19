JEFFERSON — The next “Write Your Own Story” group conference call at the Jefferson Senior Center, 859 Collins Road, Jefferson, will be Thursday, March 4, at 10 a.m.
The topic for the month is what was your first job and what was your last or final job of your working career? If one worked on a farm, or was a homemaker or self-employed, what did it include? Call the senior center at 920-674-7728 to register for the conference call.
Patrons will be watching the 2017 movie “The Glass Castle” at 1 p.m. Thursday. The movie showing is limited to the first eight people who sign up. The movie is a companion for those that have read the book for the book discussion group.
The March newsletter is available at the senior center, several businesses and online at: Jeffersonwis.com, for residents, departments and senior center.
Monday and Friday easy exercise classes are held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Class leader is Doris Cavin. The class incorporates sitting and standing exercises which are good for mobility and stiff muscles. Group stays physically distanced. Masks ae worn during the class.
Tuesday Toning class is led by Norm Matznger. It is held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. This class incorporates toning of muscles and walking. Participants can bring their own hand weights. The group stays physically distanced. Masks are worn during the class.
Friday Line Dance class is led by Nancy Wrensch, beginning at 10 a.m. There is a fee. Contact Wrensch for more information at 920-674-6974.
