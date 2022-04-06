Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of April 11.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, April 11 — Chopped steak in mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, vanilla pudding/pears and sliced bread.

Tuesday, April 12 — Honey mustard meatballs, baked potato, California blend vegetables, fudge brownie, apple slices and dinner roll.

Wednesday, April 13 — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, three bean salad, chocolate chip cookie, fruited cocktail and sliced bread.

Thursday, April 14 — Glazed ham, sweet potato bake, health slaw, tapioca pudding, peach slices and dinner roll.

Friday, April 15 — Closed for holiday

