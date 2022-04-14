Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of April 18.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, April 18 — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, spinach salad raspberry vinaigrette, chocolate sundae cup, fruited gelatin and sliced bread.

Tuesday, April 19 — Meatloaf, baked potato, peas/pearl onions, chocolate cloud torte, applesauce and dinner roll.

Wednesday, April 20 — Pork Jaegerschnitzel, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, apricots, cookie and sliced bread.

Thursday, April 21 — Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, brussel sprouts, spice cake, tropical fruit salad and dinner roll.

Friday, April 22 — Beef frank on a bun, baked beans, corn, cantaloupe slice and ice cream cup.

