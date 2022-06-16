Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of June 20.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, June 20 — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce cake, pear slices and sliced bread.

Tuesday, June 21 — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, three bean salad, pineapple tidbits, oatmeal raisin cookie and dinner roll.

Wednesday, June 22 — Meatloaf, sweet potato bake, health slaw, tapioca pudding, tropical fruit salad and sliced bread.

Thursday, June 23 — Chicken cacciatore, baby red potatoes, mixed Italian salad, red velvet cake, apple slices and dinner roll.

Friday, June 24 — Pork Jaegerschnitzel, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, apricots, cinnamon roll and sliced bread.

