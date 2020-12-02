If one needs to replace a lost or misplaced Social Security card, the online application makes getting a replacement card easier than ever. Requesting a card replacement online is available if one lives in the District of Columbia or one of the 45 states that can verify state ID information for us. If one is only requesting a replacement card and making no changes, one may be able to use the free online service.
All one needs to do is create a personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount and meet certain requirements. Opening a personal my Social Security account is easy, convenient, and secure. Social Security protects information by using strict identity verification and security features. Once one has a personal account, follow the instructions to request a replacement Social Security card.
One can apply for a replacement card online, if they meet all of the following requirements:
• Are a U. S. citizen age 18 or older with a U.S. mailing address (this includes APO, FPO, and DPO addresses).
• Are not requesting any changes to a card (including a name change).
• Have a valid driver’s license or state-issued identification card.
In many cases, one may not need a replacement card; often, simply knowing the Social Security number is enough.
But if one does need a replacement card, visit the website at www.ssa.gov/ssnumber to find out if one can take advantage of this convenient online service.
