JUNEAU — The Dodge County Senior Nutrition Program is in need of volunteer drivers for the home delivered meals program.
Home delivered meals is a service designed to provide nutritious, well-balanced meals at a minimal cost for homebound seniors. The purpose is to assist people in maintaining independent living in the community by meeting dietary needs along with addressing senior isolation.
The program operates Monday through Friday around lunchtime. This program is in immediate need of volunteers. Kitchen helpers are also needed. Volunteering is easy, the start-up process is simple and requires a small commitment of once a week for one to two hours. To learn more, contact Olivia Gerritson, volunteer coordinator, at 920-386-4029.
