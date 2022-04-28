Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of April 25.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, April 25 — Cranberry/kraut meatballs, brown rice, Swiss spinach, chocolate pudding, apple slices and sliced bread.

Tuesday, April 26 — Baked chicken twice baked potato, cooper penny salad, cookie, fruit cocktail and dinner roll.

Wednesday, April 27 — Baked spaghetti, broccoli cuts, key lime pie, orange and French bread.

Thursday, April 28 — Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, three bean salad, honeydew melon, butterscotch pudding and dinner roll.

Friday, April 29 — Chicken marsala, baked potato, carrots, petite banana, frosted cake and sliced bread.

Recommended for you

Load comments