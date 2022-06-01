Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of June 6.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, June 6 — BBQ pork cutlet; white bean salad, broccoli cuts, chocolate cloud torte, tropical fruit salad and slice bread.

Tuesday, June 7 — Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, butterscotch pudding, peach slices and dinner roll.

Wednesday, June 8 — Baked spaghetti, California blend veggies, applesauce cake, pineapple tidbits and French bread.

Thursday, June 9 — Chicken teriyaki, brown rice, tossed salad, orange, sugar cookie and cantaloupe slice.

Friday, June 10 — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn, chocolate sundae cup, fruit cocktail and sliced bread.

Load comments