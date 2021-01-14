Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Jan. 18.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change. Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Jan. 18 — Cranberry and kraut meatballs calico bean casserole California blend vegetables chocolate raspberry torte, applesauce and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Jan. 19 — Swiss steak mashed potatoes, wax beans, chocolate pudding, pineapple tidbits and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Jan. 20 — Baked spaghetti, mixed Italian salad, carrot cake with cream, cheese frosting, fruit cocktail and French bread.

Thursday, Jan. 21 — Chicken breast mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, sugar cookie, peach slices and dinner roll.

Friday, Jan. 22 — BBQ pork cutlet, baked potato, green beans, key lime pie, petite banana, and sliced bread.

