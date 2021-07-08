OCONOMOWOC — ‘Christmas in July’ is being celebrated at Shorehaven’s Forgotten Treasures Resale Boutique, 1305 W. Wisconsin in Oconomowoc from now through July 31.
The Service League of Volunteers will be collecting gently used Christmas treasures from years’ past. Decorations may include ornaments, pillows, candles, linens, working lights, holiday figurines, holiday clothing, books, wreaths, and homemade items.
‘Christmas in July’ is a precursor for the Service League’s popular Holly Fest and Bake Sale annual holiday event on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Forgotten Treasures.
Residents are invited to de-clutter their attics or basements of past Christmas decorations and donate them to the Forgotten Treasures. Businesses are invited to clear out and donate their off-season, past holiday inventory while helping seniors in need. Past treasures will become valued treasures for new families.
All donors will receive a donation receipt for tax purposes since Shorehaven is a non-profit organization. Funds raised at the November Holly Fest and Bake Sale event will purchase a Biodex BioStep Semi-Recumbent Elliptical Bike that provides a low-impact, total body workout, helps strengthen muscles associated with mobility, walking and balance.
Drop-off times for donated Christmas decorations will be the regular Forgotten Treasures open hours on Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shop continues to accept all donations anytime throughout the year.
For more information, contact Kris Gallert, Shorehaven’s manager of volunteer services, at 262-560-6915 or email kgallert@lho.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.