Scammers are always finding new ways to steal money and personal information by exploiting ones fears. The most effective way to defeat scammers is to know how to identify scams and to ignore suspicious calls and emails.
One common tactic scammers use is posing as federal agents and other law enforcement. They may claim a Social Security number is linked to a crime. They may even threaten to arrest one if one does not comply with their instructions. Here are three things one can do:
• Hang up right away or do not reply to the email.
• Never give personal information, money, or retail gift cards.
• Report the scam at oig.ssa.gov immediately to Social Security’s law enforcement team at the Office of the Inspector General.
One should continue to remain vigilant of phone calls when someone says there’s a problem with their Social Security number or their benefits.
If one owes money to Social Security, Social Security officials will mail a letter explaining rights, payment options, and information about appealing.
There are a few ways one can identify a scam call or email. Remember that Social Security will never:
• Threaten one with benefit suspension, arrest, or other legal action unless they pay a fine or fee.
• Promise a benefit increase or other assistance in exchange for payment.
• Require payment by retail gift card, cash, wire transfer, internet currency, or prepaid debit card.
• Demand secrecy from one in handling a Social Security-related problem.
• Send official letters or reports containing personally identifiable information via email.
If one does not have ongoing business with the agency, it is unlikely one will be contacted by Social Security. If one gets a suspicious call claiming to be from Social Security, hang up and report it to the Office of the Inspector General at oig.ssa.gov.
