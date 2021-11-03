Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Nov. 8.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Nov. 8 — Ham roll, squash, health slaw, butterscotch pudding, apple slices and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Nov. 9 — Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, wax beans, Alexander torte, pineapple tidbits and dinner rolls.

Wednesday, Nov. 10 — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, copper penny salad, chocolate chip cookie, tropical fruit salad and sliced bread.

Thursday, Nov. 11 — Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, three bean salad, spice cake, petite banana and dinner roll.

Friday, Nov. 12 — Chili casserole, tossed salad, raspberry sherbet, peach slices and cornbread.

