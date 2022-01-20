Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Jan. 24.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change. Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Jan. 24 — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, oatmeal raisin cookies, applesauce and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Jan. 25 — Meatloaf, baked potato, wax beans, vanilla pudding, fruited gelatin and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Jan. 26 — Chicken and biscuit casserole, tossed salad, raspberry sherbet, and apricot halves.

Thursday, Jan. 27 — Bratwurst on a bun, German potato salad, corn, chocolate banana torte and cantaloupe slice.

Friday, Jan. 28 — Mushroom pork outlet, mashed potatoes, three bean salad, snickerdoodle, petite banana and sliced bread.

Recommended for you

Load comments