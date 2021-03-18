Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of March 22.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 920-386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, March 22 — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, carrots, vanilla pudding, fruited gelatin and sliced bread.

Tuesday, March 23 — Baked spaghetti, tossed salad, coconut cream pie, apple slices, and French bread.

Wednesday, March 24 — Baked chicken, twice baked style potatoes, copper penny salad, chocolate chip cookie, peach slices and sliced bread.

Thursday, March 25 — Smoked sausage, calico bean casserole, California blend vegetables, cantaloupe slices, spice cake, and dinner roll.

Friday, March 26 — Salmon loaf, baby red potatoes, mixed vegetables, cinnamon roll, petite banana and sliced bread.

