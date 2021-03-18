Dodge and Jefferson County
Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of March 22.
To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 920-386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.
The menu is subject to change.
Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.
Monday, March 22 — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, carrots, vanilla pudding, fruited gelatin and sliced bread.
Tuesday, March 23 — Baked spaghetti, tossed salad, coconut cream pie, apple slices, and French bread.
Wednesday, March 24 — Baked chicken, twice baked style potatoes, copper penny salad, chocolate chip cookie, peach slices and sliced bread.
Thursday, March 25 — Smoked sausage, calico bean casserole, California blend vegetables, cantaloupe slices, spice cake, and dinner roll.
Friday, March 26 — Salmon loaf, baby red potatoes, mixed vegetables, cinnamon roll, petite banana and sliced bread.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.