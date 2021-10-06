Dodge and Jefferson counties

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Oct. 11.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Oct. 11 — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, applesauce, spice cake, and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Oct. 12 — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, three bean salad, Ambrosia dessert, apricot halves and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Oct. 13 — Glazed ham, sweet potato bake, cole slaw, tropical fruit salad, cinnamon roll and sliced bread.

Thursday, Oct. 14 — Crispy fish fillet, German potato salad, winter blend vegetables, orange sherbet, apple slices, and rye dinner roll.

Friday, Oct. 15 — Beef stroganoff, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, cantaloupe slice, cream sicle torte, and sliced bread.

