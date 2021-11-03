When one retires, or becomes disabled, or if someone one depends on dies, Social Security Administration is there.

One can access information, benefits, and important services from just about anywhere with a personal and secure my Social Security account.

With a my Social Security account, one can:

• Compare future benefit estimates for different dates or ages when one may want to begin receiving benefits.

• Check the status of benefits application or appeal.

• Review earnings history.

• Request a replacement Social Security card (in most states).

• Get a benefit verification or proof of income letter.

It’s easy to sign up for a my Social Security account. Please let your friends and family know that they can create their own my Social Security account today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

