Andrew Saul, commissioner of Social Security, issued an update Social Security Administration’s processing of Economic Impact Payments under the American Rescue Plan Act.
At each turn over the last 12 months, immediate delivery of EIPs has been, and remains, a top priority for this agency, Saul said. “SSA’s public service mission is squarely focused on many of those who are most economically-vulnerable in our society and we owe it to our beneficiaries to ensure they receive their EIPs right away.
In fact, it was the substantial efforts of SSA that successfully overcame the fact that the IRS did not have a mechanism to automatically identify Supplemental Security Income recipients, some of the most financially insecure people in America.
It was SSA that pushed the prior Administration and Congress to allow us to send to IRS a file of those individuals, who do not receive forms SSA-1099, so that IRS could automatically issue EIPs to them.”
Since the time that discussions began regarding issuance of EIPs in the ARP Act, weeks before passage, the administration has worked tirelessly with counterparts at IRS to provide to them the information they need to issue payments to beneficiaries. Despite the fact that Congress did not directly provide SSA funding to support the work on EIPs, the administration has provided countless hours of assistance to IRS consistent with the laws that establish how we may use the Trust Funds that every American counts on us to protect, Saul said.
SSA discussed with the Treasury and IRS, both before passage and after enactment of the ARP Act, that the Social Security Act does not allow the agency to use administrative appropriation to conduct work on any non-mission provision or program.
Accordingly, the administration was not authorized to substantively engage Treasury or IRS prior to the ARP’s passage.
Instead, upon passage, the administration was required to pursue a reimbursable agreement with IRS because it received no direct appropriation through the ARP Act.
Once the SSA was free to move forward, it worked with Treasury and IRS to issue payments.
“While we were working through the agreements with IRS that would fund our efforts to support issuance of EIPs, we were also protecting the integrity of the EIP program by updating the files that IRS will use to issue payments to our beneficiaries,” Saul said.
Those updates to files ensure that payments go to correct bank accounts and addresses, and, that those who are deceased are removed from the files.
“In short, Social Security employees have literally worked day and night with IRS staff to ensure that the electronic files of Social Security and SSI recipients are complete, accurate, and ready to be used to issue payments,” Saul said. “I assure you that we will continue to do all we can to support implementation of the ARP Act.”
