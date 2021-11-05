JEFFERSON — Due to unforeseen circumstances, the drive-thru brat sale on Saturday at the Jefferson Senior Center has been postponed.

However, the raffle drawing will still be held at 1 p.m. at the senior center. Winners will be called and announced on Facebook.

The senior center and city offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

The senior center holiday party will be held at noon on Monday, Dec. 6. Bon Ton Bakery will serve a Swiss steak dinner and there will be entertainment by Denny Diamond.

Cost is $10 and tickets are on sale.

Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. All money paid in goes out in prizes.

