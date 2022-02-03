JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Center, 859 Collins Road, Jefferson, has three openings for advisory board candidates coming up for the 2022-2023 tenure.
The advisory board is advisory in nature. Members help with policies and program input as needed. The group follows a written agenda given out the week prior to the meeting. The group meets the second Monday of the month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. This is a three-year commitment.
With the untimely passing of advisory board President Jeanette Brumm, a special, one-year term is also available.
Applications are due by Tuesday, Feb. 15, by 4:30 p.m. Participants at the senior center will vote for the candidates in March, with the new candidates attending the April Volunteer Appreciation party. New candidates begin their tenure in May.
February book discussion will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. The book is “The Help” by Kathryn Stockett. One can find this book at a local library.
The movie, “The Help,” will be shown on Friday, Feb. 11, at 1p.m. Popcorn and bottled water will be furnished. Call ahead so the center knows how many people will be attending.
Ukulele lessons are back at the senior center. The instructor will offer the beginner group on Tuesdays, from 10 to 11 a.m. and intermediate group from 11 a.m. to noon. Lessons will be held Tuesday to March 29. Cost is $4 per week, pay as one goes. Sign up ahead so the center has ample materials for everyone.
Toning and walking class is available on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The group does stretching, strengthening and balance exercises, along with walking inside and outside in intervals. There is no fee for this class.
AlignWELL exercise is like having a personal trainer at your side. A physical therapist and certified strength and conditioning coach leads the class that is held Mondays at 4:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. This 45-minute class builds strength, endurance, flexibility and balance through standing and sitting exercises. A 10-class punch card is $40.
A group is going to the “Church Basement Ladies — A Mighty Fortress” at the Fireside Theatre on Wednesday, May 4. Arrival time is 10:30 a.m. Cost is $70. There are three meal choices, roast boneless pork chop, chicken cordon bleu or lasagna. Payment is due by April 1. Transportation is on one’s own.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.