Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Sept. 6-10.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change. Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Sept. 6 — Closed for Labor Day

Tuesday, Sept. 7 — Orange chicken, baby red potatoes, broccoli cuts, molasses cookie, pineapple tidbits, and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Sept. 8 — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, applesauce cake, apricot halves, and sliced bread.

Thursday, Sept. 9 — Sweet and sour pork over brown rice, Brussels sprouts, raspberry sherbet, pear slices and dinner roll.

Friday, Sept. 10 — Crispy fish fillet, cheesy potato bake, tossed salad, honeydew melon, cookie and onion rye bread.

