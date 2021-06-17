Dodge and Jefferson County
Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of June 21.
To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance. The menu is subject to change.
Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.
Monday, June 21 — Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, applesauce cake, pear slices and sliced bread.
Tuesday, June 22 — Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, mixed vegetables, orange sherbet, pineapple tidbits, and dinner roll.
Wednesday, June 23 — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, Alexander torte, honeydew melon, and sliced bread.
Thursday, June 24 — Orange chicken, baked potato, tossed salad, fudge brownie, petite banana and dinner roll.
Friday, June 25 — Meatloaf, red beans and rice, cole slaw, cinnamon roll, applesauce and sliced bread.
