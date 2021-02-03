Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Feb. 8.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change. Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Feb. 8 — Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, corn, fudge brownie, cantaloupe slice and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Feb. 9 — Baked chicken, American potato salad, California blend vegetables, molasses cookie, pineapple tidbits, and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Feb. 10 — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, carrots, spice cake, pear slices and sliced bread.

Thursday, Feb. 11 — Chicken tetrazzini, health slaw, poppy seed torte, apple slices and dinner roll.

Friday, Feb. 12 — Hamburger on a bun, baked beans, broccoli cuts, chocolate pudding and fruit cocktail.

