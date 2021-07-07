Howland to perform live at Shorehaven July 14

OCONOMOWOC — Pamela Howland, classical pianist, will perform live and in concert Wednesday, July 14 at 1:30 p.m. from the Shorehaven Chapel.
The concert will be available for public streaming only at https://shorehavenliving.org/live/. Shorehaven residents will serve as the musician’s special audience guests.
The program is entitled “Music for New Hope”, featuring American standards and music by Chopin, Howland, and The Beatles. The concert celebrates the musician’s long standing connection to Oconomowoc and honors her parents, Ralph and Doris Howland, who lived at Shorehaven for many years.
“The concert features music that helped get me and my virtual audiences through the pandemic,” said Howland. “Having lost my work (during the pandemic) and most importantly — having lost musical connection with live humans — I am profoundly delighted to be returning to live performances where we can all again experience that magical give and take between audience and performer, which makes a live concert so wonderful. I am always happy to return to my hometown of Oconomowoc.”
Howland is a gifted American pianist, Steinway Artist, 2017-18 U.S. Fulbright Scholar to Poland, arranger/composer, and educator based in North Carolina. Her passion for promoting classical music has led her to develop a unique style of performance that allows her audiences to go away educated and entertained, feeling they have learned something about themselves as well as the music. Holding the doctor of musical arts degree in piano performance and literature from the Eastman School of Music, she continues to appear from coast to coast in the United States and in Europe, and has performed numerous times under the auspices of the U.S. Department of State to critical acclaim.
A longtime educator, she has taught at universities in New York, Minnesota, North Carolina, and for many years was a professor in the Department of Music at Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC. Currently, she is active as a mentor to students and faculty in the Wake Forest U. Fulbright program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.