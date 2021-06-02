Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of June 7.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, June 7 — Burg/mush chopped steak, mashed potatoes, Swiss spinach, cinnamon roll, pear slices and sliced bread.

Tuesday, June 8 — Glazed ham, baked beans, health slaw, vanilla pudding, apple slices, and dinner roll.

Wednesday, June 9 — Lasagna casserole, broccoli cuts, chocolate raspberry torte, fruited gelatin, and French bread.

Thursday, June 10 — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, fudge cookie, honeydew melon and dinner roll.

Friday, June 11 — Cranberry/kraut meatballs, baked potato, tossed salsad, chocolate pudding, petite banana, and sliced bread.

