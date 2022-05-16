Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of May 16.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, May 16 — Chicken breast, mashed potato, pickled beet salad, cream sicle torte, orange and sliced bread.

Tuesday, May 17 — Hawaiian meatballs, baked potato, peas and carrots, pineapple tidbits, butterscotch pudding and dinner roll.

Wednesday, May 18 — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, apricots, pumpkin torte and sliced bread.

Thursday, May 19 — Beef stew, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, cantaloupe slice, coconut cream pie and cheddar biscuit.

Friday, May 20 — Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, petite banana, vanilla pudding and sliced bread.

