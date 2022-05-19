Founders Gallery to present photographer Neesen

OCONOMOWOC — David Neesen, Shorehaven’s multimedia specialist, is the featured artist at the Center for Life Enrichment Founders Gallery.
Originally from Omaha, Nebraska, Neesen said he found his passion for photography while vacationing in the Great Smokey Mountains with his family. “It was there, while shooting with a Nikon Coolpix point and shoot, that I realized I had a knack for photography,” said Neesen. “When I returned from my trip and took the time to really look at the images I captured, it hit me — I had been bit by the photo bug.”
Neesen participated in several photo camps, and saved every penny to buy his first “real” camera, a DSLR. He finally purchased his first professional-level camera, a Canon Rebel XT. “Since then, I don’t leave home without a camera of some sort and nature is where I am most at peace. I spend as much time as possible roaming the outdoors with a camera in hand looking for different perspectives to capture.”
All of the picture frames were handmade in his family’s Wisconsin woodshop. The photographer also takes custom orders and all photos can be printed on canvas, metal, or framed.
Neesen’s work is on sale through June 30 at 1306 W. Wisconsin Ave. Twenty percent of the sales are returned to the Center for Life Enrichment for programming needs. Call 262-354-1375 for information.
