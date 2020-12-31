Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Jan. 4, 2021.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Jan. 4 — Ham roll, baby red potatoes, carrots, raspberry sherbet, applesauce and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Jan. 5 — Beef stroganoff casserole, winter blend vegetables, cinnamon roll apricot halves and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Jan. 6 — Burgundy/mushroom steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruited gelatin, snickerdoodle and sliced bread.

Thursday, Jan. 7 — Honey mustard, meatballs brown rice, peas and carrots, birthday cake, cantaloupe slice, and dinner roll.

Friday, Jan. 8 — Crispy fish fillet, German potato salad, broccoli cuts, tapioca pudding, petite banana and sliced bread.

Load comments