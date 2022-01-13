Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Jan. 17.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Jan. 17 — Pepper steak, baked potato, peas and carrots, cinnamon roll, pear slices and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Jan. 18 — Lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, Alexander torte, apple slices and French bread.

Wednesday, Jan. 19 — Baked chicken, twice baked potatoes, pickled beet salad, peanut butter cookie, tropical fruit salad and sliced bread.

Thursday, Jan. 20 — BBQ meatballs, calico bean casserole, cole slaw, fudge brownie, petite banana and dinner roll.

Friday, Jan. 21 — Chicken Marsala, baby red potatoes, California blend vegetables, spice cake, pineapple tidbits and sliced bread.

