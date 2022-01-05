Each January as people reflect on the past year make resolutions for areas in their life they wish to improve, they vow to lose weight, be more organized, exercise more, and the list goes on. “While these goals may have a positive affect on our life, there may be actions that may provide a more meaningful difference,” said Registered Nurse Lisa White, hospice director at Marquardt at Home.
White said caring for individuals who are facing life’s end has taught her a great deal about what is really important. “The personal relationships of family and friends are more important that the material gain or career success any of us achieves,” she said.
In the reality of life, relationships are hard work, White said. “We have often hurt or been hurt by those we love the most. Sometimes years can go by without healing those wounds. When that happens, bitterness and emotional pain can fester. We may have been the one wronged, and the other person is unwilling to own the hurt they inflicted. We may have been the one to cause the hurt, but we are too proud to say, “I’m sorry”. When we hold onto these experiences, the only one we are hurting is ourselves.”
A renowned end of life physician, Dr. Ira Byock, has written a book entitled The Four Things That Matter Most. In the book he shares four simple, yet powerful phrases, “please forgive me,” “I forgive you,” “thank you,” and “I love you.” He shares amazing stories from patients and families who used these four phrases in that final journey of life. Byock’s challenge is that people use these phrases in their daily lives.
Of these four concepts, forgiveness may be the most difficult. Human nature desires to defend or justify our actions; admitting when one is wrong is difficult. Apologizing shows recognition that someone is hurting; owning the role (large or small), in that pain shows one cares.
When the person that needs to forgive does not apologize for the wrongdoing, forgiveness is still possible. Journaling feelings may help one rid them of the pain, White said. Counselors often recommend ceremoniously burning or burying the documented event, symbolizing the decision to let this past pain go.
Saying “thank you” and “I love you” may be less difficult phrases to share with someone. But they are too often underutilized, White said. Make a commitment to tell someone how much they are appreciated in your life. “It may be as simple as the friend who knows how to make you laugh when you need to take things a little less seriously or as significant as the family or friend who daily provides care for a loved one’s physical needs.
“This year, instead of resolutions that come and go as quickly as time passes make a commitment to the relationships with your family and friends,” White said. “Tell them how much you love them and appreciate them in your life. Forgive them when they fail you and say you are sorry when you fail them. Making this commitment will not be easy; however, it will make a difference in your life and the lives of those you love.”
