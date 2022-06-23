Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of June 27.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance. The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, June 27 — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, fruited gelatin, cookie and sliced bread.

Tuesday, June 28 — Cranberry and kraut, meatballs, baked potato, corn key lime pie, orange and dinner roll.

Wednesday, June 29 — Smoked sausage, calico bean casserole, German cole slaw, butterscotch pudding, honeydew melon and sliced bread.

Thursday, June 30 — Hamburger on a bun, German potato salad, peas and carrots, fudge brownie and petite banana.

Friday, July 1 — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, apple slices, rasperberry sherbet and sliced bread.

