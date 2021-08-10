The importance of access to high-speed internet for millions of Wisconsin residents increased significantly over the past year to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Sam Wilson, state director of AARP Wisconsin. It served as a replacement to trips to the store for milk, eggs, and toilet paper as well as an electronic gateway to schools, clinics, and workplaces, he added.
Unfortunately, the accessibility and affordability of high-speed internet also served as a barrier for many who found themselves increasing isolated and without many options for these and other day-to-day activities during the pandemic.
There is a benefit available to Wisconsin residents that may help eliminate some of the barriers to high-speed internet access, Wilson said. The recently launched Emergency Broadband Benefit is an opportunity for Wisconsinites to possibly receive assistance for their high-speed internet needs.
The EBB is a $3.2 billion Federal Communications Commission program to help Americans access the affordable, high-speed internet they need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tens of thousands of Wisconsin households have already signed up for the EBB.
Under this short-term program, residents may be eligible for a discount on their high-speed internet service of up to:
• $50/month discount for high-speed internet services.
• $75/month discount for high-speed internet services for households on Tribal lands.
• A one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer or tablet purchased through a participating provider.
Many people experienced financial setbacks over the past year and have struggled to get by, which could qualify them for the program. Additionally, Wisconsin residents may be eligible for the EBB if they:
• Qualify for the Lifeline program, as well as those who participate in certain federal assistance programs, such as Medicaid, SNAP, and SSI benefits.
• Experienced a substantial loss of income since Feb. 29, 2020, and the household had a total income in 2020 below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.
• Meet the criteria for a participating internet provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.
Eligible households will enroll through participating broadband providers.
AARP fought hard for the EBB Program at the federal level and we want to make sure people are aware of this benefit that may be available for themselves and others, Wilson said. For more information about EBB, visit aarp.org/EBB, text INTERNET to 22777 or call 1-833-511-0311.
