Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of June 28.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, June 28 — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, pumpkin cake, fruit cocktail and sliced bread.

Tuesday, June 29 — Beef stew, broccoli cuts, coconut cream pie, pear slices, and cheddar biscuit.

Wednesday, June 30 — Baked chicken, twice baked style potato, three bean salad, peanut butter cookie, apple slices and sliced bread.

Thursday, July 1 — Pork Jaegerschnitzel, baked potato, spiniach salad/hot dressing, birthday cake, watermelon slice, and dinner roll.

Friday, July 2 — Beef frank on a whole wheat bun, baked beans, corn, ice cream cup, cantaloupe slice.

