March is Women’s History Month. Social Security has served a vital role in the lives of women for more than 80 years.
Women have longer life expectancies than men, which means they live more years in retirement and have a greater chance of exhausting other sources of income. It’s important for women to plan early and wisely for retirement.
The benefits portal at www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement provides detailed information about how life events can affect one’s Social Security retirement benefits. These events may include marriage, widowhood, divorce, self-employment, government service, and other life or career changes.
Earnings history will determine benefits, so Social Security encourages one to verify that this information is correct. One can create a personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount and view earnings history. If one finds an error with earnings, it is important to get it corrected so one can receive the benefits they earned. The publication, How to Correct Your Social Security Earnings Record at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10081.pdf, provides details on making a correction.
If one would like to learn more about how Social Security can help women plan for retirement, check out the online booklet, Social Security: What Every Woman Should Know. One can find it at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10127.pdf. Consider sharing it with family and friends. It could change their lives for the better.
